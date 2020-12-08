https://thehill.com/homenews/news/529195-arizona-gop-asks-if-followers-willing-to-give-their-life-to-stop-the-steal

The Arizona Republican Party late Monday asked supporters if they were willing to give their lives in the fight over the results of the presidential election.

The party retweeted right-wing activist Ali Alexander’s promise that he is “willing to give my life for this fight.”

“He is. Are you?” the state GOP added.

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

Officials with President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE‘s campaign and the national Republican Party did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the tweet, including questions as to whether it crossed a line into advocating political violence. Arizona was the site of a deadly mass shooting in 2011 when a man attacked then-Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords outside of a grocery store, killing six in the process.

Attorneys for the president have been active in Arizona and other battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE in a campaign to overturn state election results over baseless accusations of widespread election and voter fraud, efforts that have yet to bear fruit.

