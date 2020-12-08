https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/arizona-supreme-court-upholds-lower-court-ruling-affirms-joe-bidens-victory-arizona/

On November 30th the Trump campaign held hearings in Arizona on the allegations of massive voter fraud. Arizona went 5 points for President Trump in 2016. This year through massive fraud Democrats managed to steal the state.

Of course, it is ridiculous to believe Trump, the most popular president in the modern era, would lose a traditional red state in this year’s election.

During the hearing several witnesses testified on the massive fraud in the state. Others testified on the results. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presented very powerful data that completely obliterated the Biden victory narrative.

Dr. Shiva presented his data at the Arizona hearing, showing the only way for Joe Biden to have statistically caught up with President Trump was if Democrat votes came in at 130% for Biden and -30% for Trump.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presents his data at the #ArizonaHearing, showing the only way for Biden to have statistically caught up with @realDonaldTrump was if Democrat votes came in at 130% for Biden and -30% for Trump pic.twitter.com/P2q80JWs78 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

It didn’t happen. The state was stolen by fraud.

Despite this Governor Doug Ducey signed off on the results.

On Tuesday the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling and affirmed Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona.

We are on our way to becoming a banana republic.

AZ Central reported:

The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, upholding a lower court’s finding that there was no misconduct, fraud or illegal voting in the general election. The ruling came hours before the so-called “safe harbor” cutoff, a federal deadline by which states must resolve election-related disputes in state courts to guarantee Congress will count their electors’ votes. Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward had initially filed the challenge in Maricopa County Superior Court, seeking to have a judge void Biden’s 10,457-vote win in Arizona. In her claim, she questioned the signature verification process used by Maricopa Countyto authenticate mail-in ballots, as well as the duplication process election officials used to count ballots that tabulation machines couldn’t read.

