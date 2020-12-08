https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/arkansas-ag-rutledge-join-texas-motion-supreme-court-election-balloting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she will join a motion filed in Texas asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the Nov. 3 election results in four key states, based on a constitutional argument.

“After reviewing the motion filed by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, I have determined that I will support the motion in all legally appropriate manners,” Rutledge, a Republican, tweeted late Tuesday. “The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton late Monday asked the country’s highest court to invalidate the Nov. 3 election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – arguing officials in those four battleground states violated the Constitution by making changes to how ballots were cast and counted without legislative approval.

The Supreme Court as of Wednesday morning had yet to publicly say whether it will hear the case.

The court deciding to hear the case would be a huge victory for President Trump’s lawyers and others trying to get the courts to investigate voter fraud, state’s last-minute changes to voting laws and other issues, in hope of having the certification of the 2020 presidential race delayed or overturned.

Paxton’s suits asked the justices to issue a temporary restraining order preventing the states “from taking action to certify presidential electors or to have such electors take any official action including without limitation participating in the Electoral College.”

The suit also argues that changes made by the state’s governors, secretaries of states and election supervisors were “inconsistent with relevant state laws and were made by non-legislative entities, without any consent by the state legislatures. The acts of these officials thus directly violated the Constitution.”

“I’m worried about the credibility of elections, not just right now, but I’m worried about the credibility of elections going forward,” Paxton told Just the News on Tuesday afternoon in a phone interview. “I’m not making a fraud argument, I’m making an argument based on the Constitution. And what we know happened, which was that we know state law was changed by people other than the state legislature, which is the only constitutionally authorized changes that are allowed.”

