Axios is reporting that Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis has tested positive for Covid-19:

Scoop: President Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis has informed associates she has coronavirus, multiple sources tell Axios, stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday. https://t.co/2V9Ogg0hMY — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 8, 2020

Ellis did not reply when asked to comment:

Three senior White House officials told Axios they had been informed of Ellis’ diagnosis. Asked repeatedly whether she wanted to deny our reporting that she has COVID and had informed the White House of this fact, Ellis did not reply. https://t.co/2V9Ogg0hMY — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 8, 2020

The major fear with this is the part about the Christmas party and who else might have been infected:

“attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday” https://t.co/v7GNR2NkP3 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 8, 2020

More from Axios:

“People brought their families,” said one senior White House official who attended the party and has since been informed of Ellis’ diagnosis.

She was reportedly the guest of Peter Navarro:

Several White House aides say they’ve been told Trump adviser @JennaEllisEsq has coronavirus. Some told she’s in quarantine after exposure to @RudyGiuliani. She didn’t return my phone calls this a.m. She was Peter Navarro’s guest at Friday WH Cmas party, attended by top aides. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 8, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

