https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/08/blm-activist-arrested-for-rioting-now-caught-burning-conservative-library-books/

Chattanooga-area Black Lives Matter leader Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams, who was arrested in July and charged with inciting a riot which hindered passage of an emergency vehicle, has now been placed on administrative leave from his library job for burning conservative books.

Christina Sacco, a spokeswoman for the Chattanooga Public Library told the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Friday that Williams, who served as a services coordinator, has been placed on a five-day leave.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Williams posted a video on Instagram last week burning copies of books authored by Ann Coulter and President Donald Trump while blaring “FDT” by YG and Nipsey Hussle in the background, a protest anthem of the left. Sacco told the Times Free Press that library officials were told of another video destroying more books.

Williams decried the idea he did anything wrong, claiming he followed proper protocol and called whoever reported him “a racist person.”

“It’s a perpetuation of white supremacy and racism,” Williams said. “It’s trying to hold back change.”

Sacco told the paper Williams had just been trained on the library’s “weeding,” process where officials remove certain books from circulation, but that books Williams allegedly burned were not approved for removal.

Williams was previously put on administrative leave from his library job after his arrest in July.

Several weeks prior, Williams had led efforts to terrorize a local smokehouse after perpetuating false rumors of a donation to a “Back the Blue” rally. After the restaurant released a statement clearing up the confusion, Williams continued to push the rumors declaring that the local joint, Shuford’s Smokehouse, was run by racists.

The Tennessee restaurant was ultimately forced to take down their Facebook page due to online harassment, and cancelled a $1,000 order at a time when pandemic uncertainty has brought forced thousands of establishments to close their doors for good.

In the past, Williams has cheered for America’s destruction, calling on his militant supporters to tear down property not black-owned while condemning Independence Day as racist.

