The Body Language Ghost performed a review of Georgia Senator Elena Parent who was confrontational in recent Georgia hearings involving massive Democrat voter fraud in the state.
Elena Parent, is a Democrat Senator in Georgia.
The Body Language Ghost performed a review of Ms. Parents’ confrontational actions in the recent presentation of fraudulent actions that took place in Georgia in the 2020 election:
According to the review – Ms. Parent appears to be defensive and hiding something.