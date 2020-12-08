https://www.theepochtimes.com/border-patrol-agents-arrest-200-illegal-aliens-from-failed-human-smuggling-operations_3608981.html
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents disrupted two human smuggling operations near the Texas border last week, resulting in the arrest of over 200 illegal aliens in two tractor-trailers, the agency said. The federal law enforcement agency said in news release on Dec. 7 that Border Patrol agents from two checkpoints near Laredo, Texas, thwarted the smuggling attempts and discovered 218 individuals from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. On the evening of Dec. 4, CBP agents—assisted by a service canine—stopped a tractor-trailer approaching the checkpoint west of Freer, Texas, for an immigration inspection, and discovered 138 individuals tightly concealed inside the trailer. All individuals were found to be illegally present in the United States. Border Patrol agents arrested the individuals, along with the driver—a U.S. citizen. They were taken into custody pending investigation. In a second incident on the evening of …