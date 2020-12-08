https://www.oann.com/brazil-hospital-chain-rede-dor-prices-ipo-at-57-92-reais-each-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-hospital-chain-rede-dor-prices-ipo-at-57-92-reais-each-sources

December 8, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s biggest hospital chain Rede D’or has priced its shares at 57.92 reais each in the biggest IPO by a Brazilian company this year, sources familiar with the matter said.

Rede D’or and its shareholders, which include private equity firm Carlyle and Singaporean state investor GIC, raised 11.4 bilion reais in the offering, one of the sources added.

(Reporting by Paula Laier and Carolina Mandl, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

