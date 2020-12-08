https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-dominion-took-georgia-voting-machines-remotely/

Not only were Dominion voting machines connected to the Internet, in the 2020 election in Georgia, Dominion actually took over voting machines remotely. Crazy.



There were comments originally that Dominion was not connected to the Internet. An individual representing Dominion before the election claimed that Dominion voting machines were not connected to the Internet. FOX News interviewed Dominion spokesperson Michael Steel on November 22:

When asked if a poll worker could use a USB thumb drive to add votes for a candidate, Steel said that the vote tabulators do not have such access. He also said they are not connected to the internet. “It’s not physically possible to do what they’re describing,” he reiterated. He also disputed a claim that an algorithm weighed votes for Biden greater than votes for Trump, noting again that the paper ballot records would reveal that.

We uncovered shortly after Steele spoke that he was a Jeb Bush lackey:

Steele lied about Dominion voting machines not having Internet access. A week or so later, Rudy Giuliani asked an expert about this claim:

On Dominion pointed to as being “secure” because it doesn’t connect to internet: Witness Col. Phil Waldron: These machines have many access points to internet. These machines ARE connected to internet. Dominion User Manual instructs how. Server traffic showed connections. — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

Not only was Dominion accessible on the Internet, it was accessible by far-left Indivisible Organizers on Election Night — An Obama-linked group that endorsed Joe Biden.

This leads us to today. We’ve uncovered that Dominion, which has Internet access, took over Georgia voting machines remotely.

In the interview with the Georgia Senate a Dominion related individual stated that Dominion accessed Georgia voting machines remotely:

DOMINION TOOK OVER REMOTELY pic.twitter.com/cNZaN7dipU — #FightLikeAFlynn 777KAB (@777KAB1) December 3, 2020

The individual actually said they remoted into ballot marking devices:

No, you didn’t listen to her whole statement. She also stated that they remoted into the ballot marking devices to fix them as well: https://t.co/N76g5K318R — w1retap (@w1retap) December 4, 2020

So, Dominion voting machines can be accessed by far-left Obama related groups. Individuals related to Dominion accessed ballot marking devices remotely in Georgia (and likely other states) during the 2020 election. This doesn’t sound secure.

