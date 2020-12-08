https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-supreme-court-denies-latest-election-challenge-pennsylvania/

The US Supreme Court denied the application for the injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.

This was the Sean Parnell and Mike Kelly case.

BREAKING: #SCOTUS denies latest election challenge out of PA. This was attempt to stop PA from certifying election results. pic.twitter.com/KVAeuXT2lJ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 8, 2020

Here’s the backstory:

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last Saturday evening reversed a lower court’s block on certifying the state’s elections issued Friday night, dismissing with prejudice a lawsuit brought by Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives that sought to have the results nullified over constitutional concerns about a 2019 change in absentee ballot rules.

The lead plaintiffs in the case are Rep. Mike Kelly and Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the suit was dismissed because the plaintiffs failed to file their case in a “timely manner” when Act 77 was passed in 2019.

Last Tuesday, Gregory H. Teufel, an attorney representing Rep. Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell filed a 40-page emergency application for injunction and petition directed toward US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Alito demanded the response from the Pennsylvania Democrats to be filed by Tuesday morning at 8:00 AM.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alito responded to the Democrats’ brief by denying the application for the injunctive relief to stop PA from certifying its election results.

