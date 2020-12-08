https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/08/breaking-supreme-court-denies-pennsylvania-gop-challenge-to-election-results-n1198348

The United States Supreme Court has rejected a request by Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) to nullify Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania because the state’s mail-in ballots were unconstitutional.

There was no explanation provided by the court and there were no noted dissents.

BREAKING: SCOTUS denies Pennsylvania Republicans’ effort to challenge the election results. pic.twitter.com/recMDgBXzH — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 8, 2020

The Texas challenge to the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin has been docketed. However, this doesn’t mean that it will be heard, and the court has not yet indicated if it will hear that case.

This story is developing.

Update:

🚨IMPORTANT POINT REPORTERS ARE MISSING IN PA SUIT: The Supreme Court only denied emergency injunctive relief. In the order, it did NOT deny cert.@MikeKellyPA’s suit is still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.https://t.co/UNMZeuiDVy — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 8, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

