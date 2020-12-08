https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-texas-files-lawsuit-against-4-states-at-supreme-court-over-election-rules

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced early on Tuesday morning that the state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against four states—Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—at the United States Supreme Court for allegedly exploiting “the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together,” Paxton said in a statement. “Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

