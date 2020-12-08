https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/bumbling-biden-doesnt-know-cabinet-office-name-official-nominating-botches-xavier-becerras-name-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday once again got defeated by his own teleprompter.

Several states are being contested after the sham election and the electoral college hasn’t voted yet but senile Joe Biden is still pretending he won the 2020 election.

On Tuesday Biden announced his choice for “For Secretary of Health and Education Services.”

Biden botched the official’s name, “I nominate Xavier Bacheria.”

Joe Biden is a mess.

It’s “Health and Human Services” – not “Health and Education Services.”

And it’s Xavier Becerra, the Attorney General of California.

Biden doesn’t know the the cabinet office or name of the official.

WATCH:

Joe Biden defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter. "For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria." Joe Biden is a mess. It's Health and Human Services. And it's Xavier Becerra. Biden doesn't know the the cabinet office or name of the official. pic.twitter.com/5joLVKgdcc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2020

