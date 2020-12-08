https://thelibertyloft.com/california-communism-is-coming-to-america/

Los Angeles, C.A. – Joe Biden is preparing to bring California-Communism to Washington D.C. That’s right when you thought that having a failed Golden State liberal Vice President-Elect in Kamala Harris wasn’t terrible enough. Under President Biden, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will serve as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Becerra is a career liberal, previously serving 12 terms in the House representing Los Angeles. He was elected California attorney general in 2016 after Kamala Harris ran for Senate. Since then, he has been among the most aggressive state attorneys general in challenging the Trump administration in court, suing over immigration measures and health care and environmental rollbacks.

Americans from coast-to-coast are reeling from liberal-COVID closures. As I have reported for months, businesses impacted by the Democratic shutdown has led to crippling local economies and financially obliterated families. Thousands of small companies have temporarily or permanently closed. And as a result, their employees and their families have paid the price for the liberal politicization of COVID19.

For a generation, Democratic lawmakers like Biden have used the California-standard for their socialistic agenda. Don’t believe me? Look at the reign of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In her three terms as Speaker of the House, the sassy socialist from San Franciso and her liberal swampers within Washington have propagated and ruined our nation – both financially and legislatively.

It is no secret why Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate; it had everything to do with her state residency and race rather than her proven policies. During her candidacy for Vice President, Harris ran on fairness and ending racism in this country. However, during her tenure as California state Attorney General, Harris oversaw record prison sentences, especially for non-violent crimes, and a more significant proportion of minorities.

California’s new 15% metric triggered the lockdowns across an 11-county swath of Southern California that includes Los Angeles and San Diego cities and is home to about 24 million people, almost half of the state’s population.

The wide-ranging shutdown limits restaurants to carry-out and shutters indoor and outdoor play areas and recreational facilities, hair salons, barbershops, museums, movie theaters, amusement parks, and live-audience sports. People may not congregate with anyone outside their household and must wear masks whenever they go outside.

California’s new stay-at-home Order under Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep residents of The Golden State locked up over the holiday season. No Christmas parties, no kids caroling, and no outside activities, unless, of course, you belong to the class of the Hollywood Elite.

Under Gov. Newsom’s new Order, entertainment industry workers are exempt from compliance and have been issued essential worker status. The exemption only applies if remote work is impossible, but it is often not with film and TV production. So, that leaves the door open and carte blanche authority for Hollywood and the movie industry to do what they want when they want. And for small business owners, you have no rights. Companies like Disney and Warner Brothers, ensuring their longevity for their over-compensated liberal actors, take precedence over feeding American families.

The state of California, due to its liberal-led policies, has massive debt. California’s state debt stands at about $777 billion, the highest in the country, dwarfing runner-up New York ($387 billion). However, liberal lunacy would have you believe that Gov. Gavin Newsom has things in Order. In July, Gov. Newsom signed a 2020-21 state budget he described as “balanced, responsible and protects public safety and health, education, and services to Californians facing the greatest hardships.”

Whatever its other virtues, the budget is far from “balanced,” at least as most folks outside the Capitol would define it.

The 2020-21 budget spends far more — at least $20 billion more — than projected revenues, even including billions of dollars from the state’s emergency reserve. And folks, this amount was before Newsom’s new Order. The debt clock in California continues to run, and despite having a lack of money, for liberals like Newsom, Pelosi, and Biden, it is of no concern.

Only an out-of-touch, washed-up, out-of-mind Democrat like Joe Biden could even begin to fathom the foresight into believing that another liberal leading the health and safety of our nation is optimistic for the American population.

As COVID infections continue to rise under Biden, and as a direct result of his people and policies, the body count will balloon and blow your mind! Americans better put liberals and their plan on ice, or it will be them or their families lying in the COVID-cooler.

