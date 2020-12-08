https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/cancel-movement-comes-black-panther-actress-dared-question-covid-vaccine/

The modern-day woke left demands absolute loyalty.

If you stray from the leftist orthodoxy, even a little bit, mobs of progressives on social media make their move to cancel you forever.

Letitia Wright, one of the stars of Marvel’s wildly popular “Black Panther” movie, discovered this on Thursday when she questioned the efficacy of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The actress shared on her social media accounts a video from the YouTube channel “On The Table” that has since been removed from YouTube’s platform.

According to Variety, the video “questions the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine” and “also appears skeptical of climate change, accuses China of spreading COVID-19 and includes transphobic comments.”

The outlet painted Wright as some sort of crazed conspiracy theorist.

What Variety failed to mention is that skepticism of the threat posed by climate change isn’t the same as a denial of its existence, China’s cover-up of the virus led to a much greater COVID-19 death toll and any questioning of the transgender narrative constitutes “transphobia,” according to transgender activists.

The report said Wright later deleted the video and sent out a tweet saying, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

She also said that her “intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies…Nothing else.”

The actress then deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts, presumably in response to the backlash her comments garnered, Variety reported.

It’s important to note that Wright was not spouting off unreasonable anti-vaccine conspiracies.

She was merely acknowledging her reluctance to trust a vaccine that has been developed at unprecedented speeds.

Whether or not you agree with Wright’s opinion, those discussions need to be had, if for no other purpose than to allay the concerns of those who aren’t sure about the new COVID-19 treatment.

All that being said, it isn’t Wright’s opinions on vaccination that truly made leftists furious.

It was the fact that she disagrees with transgenderism.

Throughout her career, Wright has openly shared her Christian faith, which posits that God created humanity as both male and female.

The philosophy of transgenderism, conversely, argues that it is societal influences that dictate whether or not someone is male or female, therefore human biology has nothing to do with it and the designations of “female” and “male” are meaningless.

In the video the actress shared, Tomi Arayomi of “On The Table” said, “If you look at somebody that was genetically born a male but you say, ‘That’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl, that’s a girl’ enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe in it.”

The backlash on social media was fierce, with people calling Wright “transphobic trash” and much worse.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Marvel’s Letitia Wright has left social media after being bullied & harassed by the cancel mob. SJW’s are telling Marvel to fire her for being an “Anti-vaxxing transphobic bitch.” Cancel culture abusing a religious black woman bc she was concerned about a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/qLlMop3iDP — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) December 5, 2020

The actress has stood by her Christian beliefs, and for that has been demonized by the leftist cancel culture mob.

There’s nothing the left hates more than a principled Christian.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

