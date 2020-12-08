http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3f4MbGQGRG0/

iVoterGuide published an analysis of the 2020 election and concluded that Christians and conservatives have reason to celebrate impressive wins across the country.

“While the nation is still deciding who is truly the next president, the iVoterGuide is encouraging believers to celebrate the Christian election wins of November 2020,” the announcement about the findings said.

The results of state legislative races means that candidates with Christian values will be in control of 188 congressional seats, or 43 percent of the U.S. House of Representatives, the analysis found.

“Don’t fall prey to the Left’s ‘victory dance’ or uninformed ‘doom and gloom’ by conservative friends,” iVoterGuide President Debbie Wuthnow said in the announcement. “In politics, you seize what ground you can . . . and build from it. Over time, that’s how you win. And very strategic ground is exactly what Christians and conservatives have been given by the Lord.”

And state legislative control will play a critical role shaping the future, she said.

“Hands down, I believe it is state legislatures,” Wuthnow said. “Because it is a census year, the state legislators who were elected on November 3 will have control of redistricting—redrawing district lines for both their state legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The Constitution gives the legislatures this responsibility after each U.S. Census is taken every 10 years and records population changes. That population determines how districts are redrawn — “to favor conservative candidates for the next decade,” the analysis said.

Wuthnow said there are three reasons these wins are significant.

“First, Christians and conservatives can erect an obstacle course—if not a firewall—to blunt the attacks of the Left,” Wuthnow said. “This firewall will get even stronger should conservatives prevail in the special Georgia elections for U.S. Senate on January 5. Remember, not all Democrats are on board with the far-left agenda. Many come from states like West Virginia, and they likely won’t vote with radicals or they will pay a price.”

“Second, the state legislative victories mean that in 2022, control of the U.S. House is well within reach of Christians and conservatives,” Wuthnow said. “If you combine redistricting with the stunning victories won by conservatives in House races on November 3, including a record number of pro-life women entering Congress, 2022 could shut the door on radical progressives in the House.

“Third, it means that we’ve only begun to tap the potential of turning out new and informed Christian and conservative voters who will vote their values. Despite voter fraud, despite the rise of leftist corporations and billionaires from Silicon Valley to Hollywood to Manhattan, we are awakening potentially tens of millions of new voters who can overcome their advantages.”

“iVoterGuide is a one-stop resource for candidate ratings and election information in 2020,” according to the organization. “From a Christian and conservative perspective, iVoterGuide’s expert researchers give an in-depth analysis—and overall rating—for 7,500+ candidates in more than 3,000 races nationwide.”

