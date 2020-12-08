https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/chaos-portland-antifa-terrorists-attack-police-prevent-squatter-eviction-video/

Antifa terrorists and their associates pelted Portland police with projectiles and sprayed them with fire extinguishers during an attempted eviction Tuesday morning. The terrorists also slashed several tires on SUV cruisers and hurled objects at them, breaking several windows and doing substantial damage. Officers were forced to retreat as the unruly mob continued to pose a threat.

Portland Oregon Chaz Part 2#CHAZPART2 Altercation as ANTIFA chases off Portland PD from the Red House Courtesy https://t.co/GhB4j2oipk pic.twitter.com/QUle1bmoEu — Kris Hunter (@_KrisHunter_) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Breaking: Antifa violently attacks Portland Police officers in early-morning attack. The stream is courtesy of the commie-antifa streamer @ConcreteReports (gave ya credit scumbag) pic.twitter.com/MO9BS6u2sE — PT News Network (@PTNewsnetwork) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Apparently this is at a place dubbed The Red House, where several trespassing squatters have taken over during the last few months and have been causing chaos in the neighborhood.

@RageRagina and others are hit with a police SUV. The crowd is enraged pic.twitter.com/PeNQmMJ4Ip — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police and Sheriffs say there have been 81 calls for service placed by neighbors regarding a variety of criminal activity that has taken place on and around the property, including shots fired.

Road warrior style barricades. The fencing provided by the police provide the exteriors, topped with their own barbed wire. Then a coat of planks, bolted into the ground, and assorted objects backing that layer. pic.twitter.com/o3LznLa3WZ — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police continue to get pushed back, a protester with a fire extinguisher covers a vehicle as people fight back. pic.twitter.com/drvWXhXNMq — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One of the antifa organizations claimed victory:

Riot cops chased away at #RedHouseonMississippi, squad cars smashed up. Forced back for now, but expect pigs to return.

Gear up and get out here ASAP Portland, this is it.

4406 N Mississippi Ave. Now. — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police actually managed to arrest a few folks, but what’s even the point of arrests anyway since District Attorney Mike Schmidt just drops charges on all of them?

The official Portland Police press release reads:

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members of the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) assisted the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in returning private property in the 4400 block of North Mississippi Avenue to the property owners. For background information, see an earlier press release by MCSO https://flashalert.net/id/MCSO/140634. Over the past three months, people have been illegally trespassing on properties on Mississippi Avenue, including in a house and on privately owned lots. Today, police encountered people trespassing at these locations. A few minutes before 5:00 a.m., officers secured a perimeter by blocking streets and sidewalks surrounding these properties in order to limit access and help ensure the safety of community members as well as police. PPB and MCSO coordinated their arrival and secured the properties. As police arrived they encountered one person armed with a firearm and safely took that person into custody. Officers were able to contact other people on the properties and safely secure it within a few minutes. PPB recovered firearms on the property. Portland Police officers stood by while private property owners began to secure their property who police have been working with in anticipation of this morning’s activities. Private property owners arranged for boarding up and fencing. According to call log data, over the three-month period, from September 1 to November 30, 2020, at least 81 calls for service were placed for issues related to these properties and the immediate area. Calls for service included, but were not limited to: fights, disturbances, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats (including by armed individuals), and for illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes. Throughout this period, PPB officers spoke with many community members about their concerns and the threatening behavior and intimidation they experienced in the neighborhood around these properties. Portland Police worked with property owners leading up to this morning’s activity. Neighbors are encouraged to continue reporting any criminal activity associated with these properties in the future. The Portland Police Bureau will continue to work in collaboration with community members and local partners to achieve a safe outcome for all.

Arrests included:

41-year-old Charles Stubbs — Trespass II

44-year-old Lester Wrecksie — Trespass II

40-year-old Joshua Rodgers — Trespass II

25-year-old Jonathan Lalej — Trespass II

31-year-old Matthew Stewart — Trespass II

43-year-old Christopher Wilkins — Trespass II

31-year-old Nicholas Piochei — Trespass II, Resist Arrest

The post Chaos In Portland As Antifa Terrorists Attack Police To Prevent Squatter Eviction (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

