https://www.oann.com/china-says-will-take-firm-countermeasures-after-u-s-sanctions-on-officials/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-will-take-firm-countermeasures-after-u-s-sanctions-on-officials

December 8, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Tuesday it would take firm countermeasures after the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong.

The U.S. move to sanction Chinese officials is “unwarranted and vile behaviour”, and China urges it to withdraw the decision, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

