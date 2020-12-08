https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/chinese-boast-biden-white-house-will-restore-influence/

With the evidence of Biden family influence peddling in China clearly in mind, President Trump tweeted video Tuesday of a Chinese professor boasting that Beijing has had top American officials under its influence for decades.

In the video of a Nov. 28 lecture, Di Dongsheng of Renmin University in Beijing cited the Chinese business deals by Joe Biden’s son Hunter as he explained why a Biden administration will restore the communist regime’s influence on its “old friends” on Wall Street and inside the Beltway after it was throttled by President Trump.

“Trump waged a trade war with us. Why couldn’t we handle him? Why is it that between 1992 and 2016 we always resolved issues with US? Did you guys know?’ Di asked in his 18-minute presentation.

“Now, I’m going to drop a bomb: Because we had people up there inside America’s core circle of power, we had our old friends,” said Di, the university’s vice dean of the School of International Relations.

Video of the presentation — featured Monday night by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — was posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo. It was removed shortly after it was posted but has been circulating on YouTube.

Di said that in “plain and simple language, during the last three to four decades, we used the core circle inside America’s real power.”

Wall Street, he continued, “had a very profound influence over America’s domestic and foreign affairs since the 1970s,” and China “used to heavily rely on them.”

But Wall Street “couldn’t control Trump, because, awkwardly, there was a soft breach of contract between them, which made them hostile to each other.”

The professor said that during the U.S.-China trade war, Wall Street tried to help.

“My friends in U.S. told me that they tried to help, but they couldn’t,” he said.

But with Biden in the White House, he said, China’s influence will return.

“Now with Biden winning the election, the traditional elites, political elites, the establishment, they have a very close relationship with the Wall Street,” he said.

Di referenced Hunter Biden’s many business deals in countries, including China, where his vice president father directed U.S. policy. And he indicated they are of value in Beijing’s relationship with Biden.

“You all heard that Trump said Biden’s son has securities companies all over the world. But who helped Biden’s son build his global companies?” Di asked.

“There are indeed buy-and-sell transactions involved in here, so I think at this particular time, [with Biden winning the election], it is of strategic and tactical value for us to show goodwill to him.”

On Monday, meanwhile, the Chinese state organ Global Times published an op-ed said it expects a Biden administration to cooperate in silencing critism of the communist regime by American allies such as Australia.

Joe Biden is ‘compromised’

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson recalled his interview in October with Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, who helped craft a deal with a Chinese firm tied to the Communist Party, CEFC China Energy. Bobulinski claimed he met Joe Biden twice in person “to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese CEFC.”

Carlson asked Bobulinski how the deal might “constrain” Joe Biden’s ability to deal with China if he were elected.

“So I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised,” the businessman replied.

See Tucker Carlson’s report:

After his segment Monday on the Chinese professor, Carlson interviewed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, noting many in Washington and on Wall Street view Russia as America’s biggest threat.

“There are a lot of people who, for economic reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat,” Ratcliffe said. “There are a lot of people who, for political reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat in America, but the intelligence doesn’t lie. China is our greatest threat and it’s not even close.

“No other country has the capability of essentially taking away the American dream, and a specific plan to do so, and the intelligence is clear,” he said.

See Tucker Carlson’s interview with John Ratcliffe:

In an op-ed last Thursday for the Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe said the Chinese government in engaged in a “massive” influence campaign targeting “several dozen” members of Congress and congressional aides.

He wrote that China “is targeting members of Congress with six times the frequency of Russia and 12 times the frequency of Iran.”

“And what they’re really trying to do is through blackmail, through bribery, through overt and covert influence, trying to make sure that only laws that are favorable to China are passed,” the DNI wrote.

Ratcliffe has shifted $85 billion from the intelligence community budget “to ensure U.S. intelligence has the resources it needs to give policy makers unvarnished insights into China’s intentions and activities.”

He also disclosed that as part of Beijing’s “aggressive plan to make China the world’s foremost military power,” the communist regime has “conducted human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities.”

“There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing’s pursuit of power,” he wrote.

China targeted Democratic congressman

Meanwhile, Axios reported Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who continues to accuse Trump and Republicans of colluding with Russia, was a top target of a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

After a yearlong investigation, Axios reported the extensive ties with Swalwell and local and national politicians was what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015.

The congressman’s office said in a statement provided to Axios: “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

