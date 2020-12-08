https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/chinese-spy-raised-money-democrat-rep-eric-swalwell-planted-intern-congressional-office/

Eric Swalwell and Christine Fang

The question is which one of our government officials is not compromised by the CCP?

A Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according Axios.

According to Fang’s friends, she was in her late 20s or early 30s when she enrolled at a Bay Area university and began to target politicians and gather intelligence at the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Fang also targeted two Midwestern mayors — one older mayor from an “obscure city” actually referred to Fang as his “girlfriend” and insisted the relationship was genuine despite the huge age gap.

Christine Fang also had an intimate relationship with a mayor from Ohio that was under electronic FBI surveillance. Fang reportedly lured in the Ohio mayor by asking him to help her improve her English.

Fang abruptly departed the US in 2015 and the DOJ has not filed any public charges against her.

Via Axios:

Details: Fang’s earliest known engagement with Swalwell occurred through the Chinese Student Association. By 2014, she had risen in local political circles and developed close ties to Swalwell’s office. Fang “was a bundler” for Swalwell and other candidates, according to a Bay Area political operative with direct knowledge of her efforts. A current U.S. intelligence official confirmed her activity for Swalwell; a local elected official also said she brought in donors for other candidates. Bundlers persuade others to write checks for campaigns; they can bring in substantial sums of money as well as deepen the campaign’s engagement with target communities, making bundlers a valuable and thus potentially influential ally to a candidate.

The Bay Area political operative who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf was concerned whether donors she brought in were legally permitted to donate. They found no evidence of illegal contributions.

Fang facilitated the potential assignment of interns into Swalwell’s offices, the political operative said. In at least one case, an intern recommended by Fang was placed into Swalwell’s D.C. office, this person said. A current U.S. intelligence official confirmed the intern placement. For Fang, targeting Swalwell made sense. His 2012 campaign — which was something of a longshot bid, pitting a young and relatively inexperienced city official against a longtime incumbent from the same party — relied heavily on Asian American support, said a former congressional staffer from the East Bay. That made Swalwell’s ties to the Chinese American community, and particularly APAPA, the Asian American civic organization, especially important.

Read the full report on Fang Fang from Axios here.

Swalwell’s spox issued a statement to Axios saying he cut ties with Fang in 2015 after a defensive briefing.

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story,” Swalwell’s office told Axios.

President Trump’s rapid response director blasted Swalwell.

So after a Chinese intelligence operative developed a relationship with Eric Swalwell, helped raise money for his campaign, and planted an intern in his office, Swalwell spread the Russia collusion hoax, which greatly benefited China. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) December 8, 2020

