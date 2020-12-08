https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/college-offers-10-pronoun-choices-womens-program-including-male-pronouns/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — “WomenLead is a professional Signature Experience that equips undergraduate female students with the skills, experience and networking opportunities needed to get a seat at the table among business leaders,” according to the website for the Georgia State University business school program.

If you want to apply for the Robinson College of Business program, you’ll have no shortage of pronouns to choose from.

The application form for WomenLead includes 10 sets of pronouns as well as a field for entering your own, in case none of the listed options covers you.

