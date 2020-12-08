https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/08/communist-china-cynically-weaponizes-race-to-help-democrats-smear-republican-senator/

This article contains uncensored vulgarities.

Communist China appears to be targeting Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn for calling out China’s moral bankruptcy, including enslaving Uyghur Muslims in the northwest province of Xinjiang.

A White House petition was created by “X.J.,” the same initials as those of China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping, on Dec. 4, just a day after Blackburn’s charged exchange with a member of Chinese state media. Last week, Blackburn tweeted about China’s “history of cheating and stealing.”

Chinese propaganda mouthpiece Chen Weihua responded by tweeting sexist profanities at the GOP woman and labeling her the “most racist” senator.

Shortly after she was publicly insulted by Weihua, Blackburn released a statement condemning communist China’s actions.

“From Tiananmen Square to the Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations,” Blackburn said in a statement. “America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs.”

The petition which had just over 3,000 signatures on Dec. 7 and spelled Blackburn’s name wrong, echoes Weihua’s comments.

“Us Chinese Americans are shocked by this ignorant and blatant racist attack on China, this is a sheer public insult on the 1.4B Chinese people,” the petition reads. “Racism is running rampant in America now, we can’t stay silent any more, we have to stand up to fight, we hereby condemn Senator Sharma Blackburn’s racist comments and demand an apology from the senator.”

Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi also accused Blackburn of racism on Twitter, indirectly endorsing a communist-sponsored media member’s words.

“The last thing we need is a United States Senator engaging in generalizations so racist and ignorant,” wrote back Krishnamoorti, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee.

