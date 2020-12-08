https://www.dailywire.com/news/congressman-calls-special-counsel-appointed-to-investigate-hunter-biden

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr this week requesting that the Department of Justice appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure that any misconduct can be dealt with without political interference.

“I write to request that the Department of Justice (DOJ) appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Mr. Hunter Biden’s conduct and the contents of his laptop that is currently in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) possession,” Buck wrote to Barr. “This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic and ensuring a potential Biden Administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference. Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy.”

Buck’s letter comes after recent reports from right before the election revealed that a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden had been subpoenaed by the FBI late last year in connection to a money laundering investigation.

“As you know, the Attorney General is granted the statutory authority to appoint a Special Counsel under 28 U.S.C. § 515 and 28 CFR § 600 to investigate and prosecute any matter that would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances,” Buck continued. “Similar to when the DOJ appointed Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, it is critical that this investigation continue free from political interference, no matter who is in the White House. We must guarantee the integrity of our government and the security of our republic.”

“As such, I urge the DOJ to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s actions and the potentially incriminating contents of his laptop to ensure this important investigation will be completed,” Buck continued. “Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to this request.”

Democrats, the media, and the social media companies rushed to downplay the story about Hunter Biden and the laptop. The media and some Democrats falsely claimed that the story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. However, top U.S. officials debunked those claims.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News at the time that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” The FBI later confirmed to Fox News that the laptop was not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

If Barr appoints a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, it will be the second special counsel that he has appointed over the past two months.

Last week, news broke that Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to be special counsel in the criminal investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

“Appointing Durham gives him extra protection to continue the investigation as a transition in presidential administrations is likely to take place in a little under two months,” The Daily Wire reported. “Barr’s move will make it harder for the incoming Biden administration to fire Durham and end the probe.”

