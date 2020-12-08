https://disrn.com/news/congressman-asks-ag-barr-to-appoint-special-counsel-to-investigate-hunter-biden/

Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) has asked U.S. Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations swirling around Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

A special counsel allows a case to be investigated with more independence from the Department of Justice and other prosecuting bodies.

In a letter dated Monday, Buck asked the Department of Justice to name such a counsel “to investigate Mr. Hunter Biden’s conduct and the contents of his laptop that is currently in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) possession.”

“This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic and ensuring a potential Biden Administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference,” Buck wrote. “Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy.”

The existence of the laptop mentioned in the letter was made public in October.

🔦 U.S. Attorney John Durham will serve as special counsel to investigate the beginnings of the Trump-Russia probe and disinformation scheme, Barr announced last week.

