Cornell University recently offered an exemption on its mandatory flu vaccine policy to minority students. A page on the university’s website suggests that “students who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a Person of Color (BIPOC)” can apply to be exempt from the mandatory vaccine rule if it makes them uncomfortable for reasons that most may find perplexing.

“BIPOC” students that are uncomfortable with the university’s vaccine policy are encouraged to apply for an exemption to the requirement, which otherwise applies to all students and faculty members

“Ithaca students with other concerns / extenuating circumstances may request an exemption from the Fall 2020 flu vaccination requirement that is part of the university’s COVID-19 Behavioral Compact,” the website reads. “Students who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a Person of Color (BIPOC) may have personal concerns about fulfilling the Compact requirements based on historical injustices and current events.”

The university claims that the exemption for minority students was created because members of minority groups have been historically mistreated by the medical profession. It even argued that minority students may not want to take the vaccine as a result of police brutality in the United States.

For example, historically, the bodies the of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) have been mistreated, and used by people in power, sometimes for profit or medical gain. It is understandable that the current Compact requirements may feel suspect or even exploitative to some BIPOC members of the Cornell community. Additionally, recent acts of violence against Black people by law enforcement may contribute to feelings of distrust or powerlessness. We know this history and validate the potential concerns it may raise.

