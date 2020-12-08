https://noqreport.com/2020/12/08/could-a-michigan-judge-be-the-match-that-lights-an-election-fire/

The champagne is not flowing yet but attorneys for the Trump campaign are celebrating a decision by a judge in Michigan to allow “a forensic investigation of 22 Dominion vote tabulation machines.” Just hours ago, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis said live on air: “Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines.”

Article originally published at Liberty Nation.

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer issued the order for Antrim County, where a voter brought suit challenging ballots regarding a local marijuana proposal that narrowly passed. However, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani weighed in with the following tweet: “BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happened [sic] all over the state.”

A circuit court judge in Antrim county, Michigan, ruled that William Bailey and his lawyers could inspect the machines and their data. Mr. Bailey sued when he believed his vote against a local ballot measure was not recorded. Bailey voted against the licensing of a marijuana retail store in the Village of Central Lake.

Election officials declared the ballot proposal a tie, but after a recount, they announced the measure passed by one vote. Several votes were not tabulated during the re-count because they were damaged. Bailey’s suit alleges those damaged ballots were never properly included in the re-count.

While Elsenheimer’s order does not directly mention the presidential race, it’s understood that a forensic inspection of the Dominion machines in that county could turn up evidence long sought after by the president’s campaign. Bailey will share his access with Trump’s legal team. As Liberty Nation Legal Affairs Editor, Scott D. Cosenza remarked: “Donald Trump just won a fight he wasn’t even waging, and it will get him access to a Dominion vote tabulator, and the data inside it.” Still, it is unclear at this hour what if any repercussions this might have on the still hotly contested race between Joe Biden and President Trump.

This is the very same county that drew criticism after an error showed Mr. Biden the winner but was later overturned in Trump’s favor. The court order calls for the county to “maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County,” according to the Detroit News.

Stay Tuned to Liberty Nation for more as this story continues to develop.

