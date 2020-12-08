https://www.theblaze.com/news/cpac-is-moving-to-florida-for-2021

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp announced Tuesday that the group’s Conservative Political Action Conference will be held in balmy Florida next year, far from the Washington, D.C., “swamp.”

What are the details?

“For the first time ever, our annual CPAC meeting is moving outside of D.C. to Orlando, Florida,” Schlapp said in an exclusive statement to Fox News, who noted that the event will be held in person Feb. 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The event attracted nearly 20,000 people over its four days last year.

“In addition to being a model on how to run a clean election without widespread illegal voting, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (ACUF Lifetime Rating: 99%) commonsense leadership, Florida has kept its economy, schools, and churches open – while balancing the health and safety of Floridians,” Schlapp explained.

“CPAC believes that Florida is the right state to host CPAC 2021,” he reiterated.

Fox News reported:

The conference, first launched in 1974, has always been held either in or around Washington, D.C. For the past eight years, the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, just outside of the District of Columbia, has been CPAC’s home. But the massive resort remains closed amid the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

Also, Florida is one of roughly a dozen states without a mask mandate amid the coronavirus, Fox News said.

CPAC 2020 was also held in late February, as coronavirus concerns were brewing in the U.S. and around the globe. Several Republican members of Congress self-quarantined following the event, after it was revealed that another attendee at the gathering contracted COVID-19.

According to CBS News, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration is “just days away” from approving the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer. Health officials plan to have tens of millions of people vaccinated in the U.S. in coming months from the virus that has killed more than 280,000 Americans and infected over 15 million in the U.S.

Anything else?

Also on Tuesday, the White House announced that President Trump intends to appoint Schlapp to be a member of the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board.

Schlapp is married to Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign.

