https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/conservative-conference-orlando-fundraising/2020/12/08/id/1000658

The Conservative Political Action Conference, considered the largest and most influential gathering of American conservatives held annually since 1974, will be staged in person in Orlando, Florida, Fox News reported Tuesday.

It will be the first CPAC, organized by the American Conservative Union, held outside of the Washington area. For the past 8 years it has been staged at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland. However, the resort is shuttered due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Fox News reported the convention will be held Feb. 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency, a 1,641-room facility attached to the Orange County Convention Center.

“For the first time ever, our annual CPAC meeting is moving outside of D.C. to Orlando, Florida,” Fox News quoted American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp from a statement.

Florida is one approximately a dozen states which do require facial coverings in public, and although Orange County does, Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited municipalities from enforcing the mandate with fines.

“In addition to being a model on how to run a clean election without widespread illegal voting, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ commonsense leadership, Florida has kept its economy, schools, and churches open – while balancing the health and safety of Floridians,” Schlapp’s statement read.

“CPAC believes that Florida is the right state to host CPAC 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

