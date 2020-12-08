https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-moves-senator-ted-cruz-offers-to-argue-pennsylvania-election-case-before-us-supreme-court/

Senator Ted Cruz offered this week to personally argue President Trump’s election challenge in Pennsylvania before the United States Supreme Court should the Justices decide to hear the case.

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Monday that, should the justices decide to hear it, he has offered to present before the Supreme Court the merits of the case attorneys for President Trump are hoping will overturn Pennsylvania’s results in the 2020 election,” reports The Hill.

Cruz offers to argue Pennsylvania election case before Supreme Court https://t.co/XfN4gA8pmZ pic.twitter.com/WRTv7ivp9G — The Hill (@thehill) December 8, 2020

If #SCOTUS grants cert in the PA election case, I have told the petitioners I will stand ready to present the oral argument. Full statement below… pic.twitter.com/EnHxjqGR5K — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

“If #SCOTUS grants cert in the PA election case, I have told the petitioners I will stand ready to present the oral argument,” posted Cruz on Twitter.

Read the full report here.

