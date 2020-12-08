https://www.foxnews.com/sports/vanderbilt-womens-basketball-stay-locker-room-national-anthem-racial-injustices

Vanderbilt women’s basketball team says that starting with tonight’s game, the players and coaches will remain in the locker room during the national anthem to “commemorate the racial injustices that have been taking place in the United States.”

The statement was shared on all of the team member’s personal Twitter and Instagram accounts ahead of their home contest with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers women’s basketball team.

“We are not just student-athletes, and this is more than playing a game. Every time we put on a black and gold jersey, we feel the responsibility as ambassadors of our University, role models to young girls, and members of our community,” reads a copy of the statement shared by Vanderbilt player Kaylon Smith on her Twitter.

The team said that they “have made a commitment to be the change we want to see in the world” and have “encouraged each other to volunteer, vote and donate,” adding: “We support each in the pursuit of social justice and equity for all.”

The team faced some backlash in 2017 when a few of its players knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game. But the decision for the entire team to stay in the locker room for this season was made collectively, The Tennessean reported, citing a Vanderbilt spokesman.

“For the national anthem this year, we have chosen to stay in our locker room as a ream to mourn and commemorate the racial injustices that have been taking place in the United States,” the team said.

The team’s coach, Stephanie White, will remain in the locker room with her players, according to the spokesman.

