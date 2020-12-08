https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/david-brooks-weighs-in-on-rural-americans-who-have-no-contact-with-the-expert-class-living-in-thriving-blue-cities/

Here’s another thing we’ll miss about President Trump — his willingness to call out the Democratic leaders running blue cities that were plagued with crime and generally in flames due to nightly rioting, which of course ticked off people like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

We don’t know when this aired, and it was posted by Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, which is interesting; he, too, seems to be wondering about all of these thriving blue cities that New York Times op-ed columnist David “Perfectly Creased Pant” Brooks keeps referring to.

Our politics are 180 degrees from Robinson’s, but rural Americans might be surprised to learn that they have an appetite for conspiracy theories not because of the internet itself, but because they’ve been left behind and have no contact with the expert class who live in those blue cities that are thriving.

Last week on @MSNBC, @nytdavidbrooks said there’s demand for conspiracy theories on the right because “blue cities are thriving” and “people left behind in the rural parts of America feel threatened”. What? Mr. Brooks: Who exactly is thriving in “blue cities”? pic.twitter.com/MxD30DOU0X — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) December 9, 2020

Was his appearance written by JD Vance and directed by Ron Howard? — Kris (Kringle) Wernowsky 🎄🎅🏼❄️ (@kriswernowsky) December 9, 2020

This *is* David Brooks. He has made his entire career on making these kinds of overly broad generalizations that fit simple traditional media narratives that fall apart and reveal themselves as classist and racist and sexist under even the slightest scrutiny — DA Hollafish ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿✊🏼✊🏻✊ (@dahollafish) December 9, 2020

Someone pop that guy’s bubble — J. (@ILLLawJ) December 9, 2020

What an arrogant jerk. — Jonny (@Jonny_B_good_) December 9, 2020

Expert class? David Brooks is a pompous ass of a man. Blue cities thriving? You could drive a truck through Grand Central Station and never hit a single person. Thriving my ass! — Wade Moore (@WadeMoore78) December 9, 2020

45% of the population of Philadelphia lives below the poverty level. What the hell is this jack wagon talking about? I swear liberals lie about everything. — Trump Won! Biden Cheated! (@ganggreenie36) December 9, 2020

😂I’d love to see these liberal utopias😂😂 — Grundle (@DamnGrundle) December 9, 2020

Business for fire departments is booming in blue cities. — KC (@kacloud9) December 9, 2020

Lol, who is this guy kidding? “Blue cities” are literally 💩 holes. — Covfefe-Elect 2020 (@covfefe2020Q) December 9, 2020

What the hell? — Natalie55 (@NatalieNugent2) December 9, 2020

This is why we shouldn’t listen to talking heads who are completely out of touch with those of us living in the real world and his assessment on why people are prone to conspiracies is completely off base. — Sapientia🌬😷💨🎏 (@terrasapientiae) December 9, 2020

Speaking of conspiracy theories, watch as MSNBC anchor Katy Tur just nods along, eating up this garbage.

