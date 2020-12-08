https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/david-brooks-weighs-in-on-rural-americans-who-have-no-contact-with-the-expert-class-living-in-thriving-blue-cities/

Here’s another thing we’ll miss about President Trump — his willingness to call out the Democratic leaders running blue cities that were plagued with crime and generally in flames due to nightly rioting, which of course ticked off people like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

We don’t know when this aired, and it was posted by Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, which is interesting; he, too, seems to be wondering about all of these thriving blue cities that New York Times op-ed columnist David “Perfectly Creased Pant” Brooks keeps referring to.

Our politics are 180 degrees from Robinson’s, but rural Americans might be surprised to learn that they have an appetite for conspiracy theories not because of the internet itself, but because they’ve been left behind and have no contact with the expert class who live in those blue cities that are thriving.

Speaking of conspiracy theories, watch as MSNBC anchor Katy Tur just nods along, eating up this garbage.

