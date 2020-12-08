http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iM0cZdvmaW8/

Athletic activity in the nation’s capital will come to a near-complete stop, as Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) hands down a new set of coronavirus restrictions suspending high school sports and limiting several other extracurricular activities.

At a Monday press conference, Bowser announced that beginning on Friday, all “high contact” amateur and youth sports within the district would be prohibited from hosting competitive matches. The rule would extend to sports such as football, lacrosse, wrestling, and soccer. Leagues can still hold practices, as long as no contact between participants is made.

“All public school sports activities, including competitions, are suspended under the new restrictions, the mayor continued, while gym classes in D.C. public schools will be restricted from participating in activities in which students are within 6 feet of one another, for the time being, the Hill reports.

1/ If you missed today’s situational update, here are some key highlights. You can also view the full presentation by visiting: https://t.co/rJKiIf1jhM pic.twitter.com/O5YpYWjyE5 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 7, 2020

2/ Beginning Friday, a new order will limit recreational activities in the District, including high-contact sports and high school sports and competitions. pic.twitter.com/anoLQv95dZ — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 7, 2020

3/ The order will also limit youth sports, physical education, and DPR permits. Please stay tuned to https://t.co/yn4jbS0FeA for full guidance. pic.twitter.com/vS0nUl0c7Q — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 7, 2020

While some non-contact practice is technically allowed, the District’s Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily halt the issuing of permits for sports-related activities, as part of the order.

The order comes in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in the DC Metropolitan area. More than 6,300 coronavirus cases were recently reported in Virginia, Maryland, and the District, according to the Washington Post.

