https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/12/08/democrat-rep-eric-swalwell-screamed-about-russia-for-four-years-but-he-was-cozy-with-a-chinese-spy-n1198444

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) spent the entire (first?) Trump term screaming that the president was cozy with, even a puppet of, Russia and Vladimir Putin. Swalwell practically based his entire presidential run on the tale, even after the Mueller Report cleared the president of any alleged collusion.

As my colleague Stacey Lennox reported earlier today, though, Rep. Swalwell has a compromising Chinese connection.

Accused Chinese spy Christine Fang successfully targeted several Bay Area Democrats including Swalwell for several years. Her connection to him was deeper than most; according to Axios, which broke the story, Fang engaged in fundraising for Swalwell.

The spy case became so serious and widespread — Fang reportedly slept with more than one of her targets — the FBI stepped in to stop her. She fled the country in 2015 and cut off contact with her dupes.

Donald Trump Jr. has been hammering Swalwell for swallowing Fang’s duplicitous help while later blaming Russia — not China, which actually inserted a spy into his campaign operation — of all manner of evil.

Swalwell (D-Calif.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, has been a fierce critic of Trump’s during the Russia probe and beyond, and Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the story repeatedly Tuesday. He even said, without providing evidence, that Swalwell was ‘sleeping’ with the alleged spy. ‘So Rep Swalwell who spent years saying I was an agent of Russia was literally sleeping with a Chinese spy at the time. You can’t make this stuff up. How can this compromised individual/moron continue to sit on an intelligence committee?’ he asked.

The Axios report doesn’t allege that Swalwell actually slept with Fang, and Swalwell, who was single at the time, denies he did. She did allegedly sleep with at least two mayors, according to the report. One elderly mayor claimed he was teaching her English.

The Mueller Report doesn’t allege that any of the Trumps colluded with Russia. In fact, Mueller’s findings include the key conclusion that neither Donald Trump nor any other American colluded with any Russians or agents of Russia to manipulate the 2016 election.

That hasn’t stopped Swalwell from accusing Trump of collusion anyway, nor has it slowed him down from casting Russia — but not China — as a dangerous foe.

Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee. He is in a position to know that by intention, by skill level, and by sheer economic might, China is a far more dangerous foe than Russia could even hope to be. He is in a position to know, for instance, about China’s insidious Thousand Talents Plan which has successfully recruited some 7,000 American and other Western scientists to work in some capacity to advance China’s military technology. Russia has no such program, and could not afford one. China has reportedly spent about $2 trillion on the TTP.

Has Swalwell deliberately deflected attention away from China, and toward Russia, because of his past association with an accused Chinese spy? It’s a serious question that demands a serious investigation to obtain a serious answer.

FLASHBACK: In July 2020, Swalwell Complains Trump Admin Is Warning Americans Of Chinese Interference Threat. It’s all starting to make sense!!! pic.twitter.com/BYTFVnyPee — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2020

It’s the democrat playbook to accuse others of doing all the things you’re actually doing. This should be no surprise anymore. https://t.co/5qrpXzlp8k — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2020

Swalwell has some explaining to do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

