We’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, Democrats often project their own behavior onto others.

Take for example Rep. Eric Swalwell and his annoyingly tireless pursuit of Trump and the Russian collusion hoax. Perhaps he thought everyone has connections to intelligence operatives since he had one bundling donations for him during his 2014 re-election campaign.

Democrats have a China problem.

Richard Grenell leveled him:

Swalwell is not having the best day.

Good.

