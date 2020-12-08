https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/08/disgrace-richard-grenell-takes-the-gloves-off-in-tweet-leveling-eric-swalwell-over-his-connection-to-female-chinese-intelligence-operative/

We’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, Democrats often project their own behavior onto others.

Take for example Rep. Eric Swalwell and his annoyingly tireless pursuit of Trump and the Russian collusion hoax. Perhaps he thought everyone has connections to intelligence operatives since he had one bundling donations for him during his 2014 re-election campaign.

The suspected operative, a Chinese national named Christine Fang, enrolled as a student at Cal State East Bay in 2011. Fang’s friends and acquaintances said she was in her late 20s or early 30s, though she looked younger and blended in well with the undergraduate population. pic.twitter.com/cDhp8s8CTa — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

Democrats have a China problem.

Richard Grenell leveled him:

. @ericswalwell is a total hypocrite and should resign in disgrace. https://t.co/w85P2nJvnz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 8, 2020

Swalwell is not having the best day.

Good.

Makes you wonder about Adam Schiff’s motivation to continually attack Trump. — SensibleTalker (@SensibleTalker) December 8, 2020

I think after this election stuff is all over with… I think it’s time to clean house — tanya (@tanya0723) December 8, 2020

He’s a easy mark. Probably got a good laugh about that in Beijing. — PHummell (@Hummer53) December 8, 2020

How hard do you guys think they laughed at him when he farted on national television?

Good times.

China Eric — Milktea Alliance 8⃣1⃣7⃣ Watson Shen (@KamiliaHaraQoo) December 8, 2020

Bet it was Chinese food that made him fart on TV — David W Cohen (@shebasdad1) December 8, 2020

Heh.

Yeaaa… Clinton/Gore got caught red-handed PERSONALLY taking Chinese operative monies for their campaign and nothing happened, so this just goes on the pile like Feinstein’s driver… politicians are held to a drastically different standard and they hardly get voted out anymore. — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) December 8, 2020

Sadly accurate.

Eric Swalwell needs to apologize for being Eric Swalwell. — J (@Bufcat) December 8, 2020

Also accurate.

***

Related:

JOLLY JUSTICE! Woke Santa who made young boy cry by refusing him a Nerf gun FIRED (watch what else the mall did to make it right!)

Shameful –> MSNBC ghoul Adam Weinstein using Pearl Harbor anniversary to score CHEAP COVID political points does NOT end well

Something just doesn’t SMELL right: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s connection to suspected Chinese intelligence operative pretty damn DAMNING

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

