December 8, 2020

(Reuters) – DoorDash Inc on Tuesday agreed to sell shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday at $102 apiece, above its upwardly revised target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO gives the U.S. food delivery startup a fully diluted valuation of around $38 billion, more than double its $16 billion valuation during a private fundraising round in June.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The source requested anonymity as the details were not yet public.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

