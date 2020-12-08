https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/drudge-still-sinking-sends-bizarre-celebratory-tweet/

The Drudge Report continues to sink in traffic rankings, with the scarcely-used verified Matt Drudge Twitter account seemingly celebrating receiving only two-thirds of the traffic the anti-Trump site received as far back as 2012.

Eight years ago, the Drudge Report celebrated “over a billion” page views.

That number, according to Matt Drudge’s own tweet, is now under 700 million.

The site changed editorial tone over the past four years, stabbing President Trump in the back and being competed against by more patriotic alternatives such as Citizen Free Press, The Bongino Report, Revolver, Populist.Press, Bannon’s WarRoom, The Liberty Daily, and WhatFinger.

Celebrating in 2012, Drudge and his public relations team crowed:

The Drudge Report, the pioneering muck-raking blog published by Matt Drudge, has hit an important Internet publishing milestone: surpassing 1 billion monthly page views, according to Intermarkets Inc., which represents ad sales for the Drudge Report.

Today, Drudge tweeted, “Thanks a billion! Well, almost…”

Drudge numbers stink. Drudge numbers stink.

Speculation recently arose as to whether or not Matt Drudge even sold the website, but numerous sources have confirmed to The National Pulse that Matt Drudge still controls the editorial position of the now anti-Trump site.

Meanwhile, websites like Citizen Free Press continue to grow, raking in a whopping 88 million hits on the month – a milestone achievement for a recently developed alternative.

According to web traffic site SimilarWeb, Drudge lost market share in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. He rose in New Zealand.

Drudge: Big in New Zealand? Drudge: Big in New Zealand? Total visits to Drudge appear to have shrank, even on the previous month. numbers shrink Drudge’s global rank has fallen, so has his U.S. country rank, and his category rank in the News and Media section. Shrinking across the board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

