December 8, 2020

(Reuters) -Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture.

Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal’s editor in chief.

“The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas … and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla,” the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

“It wasn’t necessarily a great use of my time here (in California)”.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Tina Bellon; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

