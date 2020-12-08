https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/musk-bezos-billionaires-list/2020/12/08/id/1000567

Tesla CEO Elon Musk added $9.7 billion to his net worth in one day – cementing his hold as the second-richest person in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk, as of Monday, was worth $155 billion, while Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos remained in the top spot with $185 billion.

In third place was Microsoft founder Bill Gates at $129 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault, chairman of the luxury conglomerate LVMH at $110 billion and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at $108 billion.

Fox Business noted that the net worth of both Bezos and Musk have increased during the pandemic. The strength of Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX have sparked the growth in his net worth.

