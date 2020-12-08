https://www.theblaze.com/news/ems-workers-robbed-gunpoint-brooklyn

Emergency Medical Service workers were lured into a robbery by a fake 911 call in Brooklyn, New York, and had their equipment stolen at gunpoint.

The alarming incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to WABC-TV.

The voluntary ambulance squad responded to a call of a person who was experiencing difficulty breathing. The 45-year-old male and 28-year-old female workers took an elevator to the 11th floor of a building to look for the patient, but instead were confronted by a masked man with a gun.

The NYPD says the man took their supply bag and made them return to the lobby. They later discovered the bag with a radio and a tablet missing.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said no one had been arrested for the robbery and they were seeking help from the public in the ongoing investigation of the incident.

Crime in New York City has skyrocketed in 2020 with the number of shootings in November exceeding that of the same month in 2019 by 112%.

Over the first 11 months of the year, shootings have increased by a whopping 95% from the same period in 2019, with 1,412 compared to 721 shootings, respectively.

The NYPD said that gun arrests were significantly higher for November, and that homicides were considerably higher for the month and for the year.

Some experts believe that the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns ordered by local governments have exacerbated criminal activity. The NYPD also reported that hate crimes related to coronavirus against people of Asian descent had spiked, but that the majority of these incidents had been followed with an arrest.

