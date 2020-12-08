https://www.theblaze.com/texas-sues-over-election-rules

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against four key states — Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — directly in the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. The case alleges the states unconstitutionally changed election rules, in part by bypassing state legislatures. Some locations were also accused of violating the equal protection clause.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck broke down the details of the lawsuit and stressed the importance of restoring confidence in our election system.

“These [legal actions] may not change the outcome of the election at all, but everyone should be very focused on this,” Glenn said. “Because … once you corrupt the system, it’s over. We have to have confidence in our system.”

