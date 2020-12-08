https://noqreport.com/2020/12/08/explaining-the-election-steal-to-the-oblivious-is-hard-but-not-impossible-and-definitely-necessary/

We’re glad you’re here. If you are, there’s a good chance you’ve abandoned mainstream media and likely given up on other “conservative” sites who are talking about anything other than the rampant voter fraud that was used to try to steal the election from President Trump and the American people. But you’re among the few who have their eyes wide open to this coup attempt. The vast majority of Americans, even fellow conservatives, are under the assumption that Joe Biden is going to be the next president.

Informing others is important because when President Trump is able to win, mainstream media and Big Tech are going to loudly and incessantly pronounce that he is “stealing” the election. This will have major negative effects on the national psyche and could cause issues for tens of millions of Americans who have to suffer through the repercussions. But there’s another reason we need to start educating those who can be reached. Right now, perhaps more than any other time in modern history, we have an opportunity to reveal to others the nature of our enemies in media, Big Tech, the Democratic Party, and even many in the Republican Party.

In short, they are exposed, but since they are also the ones who have the eyes and ears of the vast majority of Americans, they’re doing a fine job of keeping a lid on it. We need to be the ones ripping that lid apart and letting as many people as possible know about the multitude of scams and lies being fed to them. These are trying times, but we can emerge from this stronger than we’ve ever been.

Let’s take a look at some “strategies” (I use that word loosely since the only real strategy is to simply spread the truth) we can use to get the word out, but first it’s important to differentiate between those who can be reached and those who cannot. Most Democrats, for example, cannot be reached on this topic. They’re all-in on the non-Trump, which at this point is Joe Biden, and anything told to them that contradicts their choice will be challenging to make stick in their minds. That’s not to say there are no Democrats who can be reached, but it’s much harder. Independents and skeptical Republicans are the best candidates to teach. They may or may not like President Trump, but they are more open to the idea that they’re being lied to, that the fix was in from the start. And they probably won’t like it.

When you’re engaging with someone, whether online or in person, who you believe needs to hear the truth and has the potential to be receptive to it, you must be prepared with information. A good resource to gather that information if you have the time and inclination is HereIsTheEvidence.com. They’ve done an excellent job at compiling stories detailing the evidence known as of now. Another one that has a list of wins and losses regarding voter fraud cases can be found at RealClearInvestigations. It gives both sides of the coin so you can be prepared to answer those who have some knowledge and objections.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

For most of us, there just isn’t enough time in the day to go through hundreds of pieces of evidence. Keeping it simple is also important as most do not want to hear an encyclopedic explanation of what’s happening. Here are the bullet points to remember:

Hundreds (and potentially thousands, all tolled) of verifiable witnesses have submitted sworn affidavits detailing various levels of voter fraud. The vast majority of them gain absolutely nothing from it and are subject to prosecution if they lied. Democrats and mainstream media would have you believe they are all liars.

Statistical anomalies are so numerous, it’s difficult to keep up with them all. For example, among the final batches of alleged votes counted in Pennsylvania, there was an impossible influx of ballots cast for Joe Biden. Out of 570,000, a mere 2300 were cast for President Trump. In the most heavily Democratic areas anywhere in the country, an 80-20 split is realistic. A 90-10 split is possible in small groups of highly saturated Democratic voters. But we’re supposed to believe out of over half-a-million votes, Joe Biden received 99.44%. That is statistically impossible. It’s also mightily convenient considering it was just enough to put Biden over the top.

Mainstream media, polling companies, fact-checkers, and Big Tech were all pushing false information about Joe Biden’s popularity for months. We saw this demonstrated by the fact that he drastically underperformed in non-swing states. It’s telling that in states that could be cheated, namely Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, he overperformed but only AFTER late ballots were counted, and usually under very suspicious circumstances.

Coverage by mainstream media of credible voter fraud accusations has been completely suppressed. In some cases, such as the infamous Georgia video that shows unambiguous and undeniable voter fraud, some “fact-checkers” attempted feebly to debunk them. This is for the sake of those who simply need a nudge to suspend disbelief. Unfortunately, that accounts for a large portion of the American population. If we assume that mainstream media was involved from the start (they were), then it makes sense that they would bend over backwards to help cover it all up after the fact. They were complicit and therefore cannot be trusted to report on it.

It’s important to be patient with people when describing these things for two important reasons. The first is that this is a scary proposition for them. If they are to believe in massive voter fraud, then it means their perspectives on government and the election process have been erroneous. That’s difficult for people to accept. But perhaps more dangerous to their worldview is the notion that mainstream media and Big Tech are complicit. It’s one thing to not trust politicians since most people already do not. It’s another thing altogether to alert them that the venues through which they gather information about the world have been willfully lying to them. That’s a tough pill to swallow.

When talking to others about this stuff, we must go forward with the confidence of knowing we have the truth on our side. Some will listen. Many will not. Reach as many with the truth as possible.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

