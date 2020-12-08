https://noqreport.com/2020/12/08/explosive-di-dongsheng-video-reveals-more-than-what-tucker-carlson-exposed-last-night/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened with an explosive segment Monday night detailing how the Chinese Communist Party has great influence with “old friends” at the core of America’s elite. He showed how Hunter Biden is now confirmed as having received “assistance” from Beijing in operating his businesses and how Joe Biden is the man they want in the White House.

The elite sold us out to China. 🔥from @TuckerCarlson. We know what they’re doing. We will fight it every step of the way. In time, the people will win & we’ll see a new birth of freedom, a government of the people, by the people, fighting for the people!pic.twitter.com/XSvKTT9KRf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 8, 2020

The bombshell is the bombshell. But what’s missed by Carlson’s analysis is that Di Dongsheng is not gloating. He’s justifying why China remains in the relationship despite his position that the overall economic arrangement is not favorable to China. In other words, this isn’t a man spilling the beans on the Chinese Communist Party. Rather, he believes without the control the CCP can exert on United States policies, there’s no reason to continue to acknowledge the dollar as the world reserve currency.

He also speculated the reason China’s economy is currently accelerating despite most of the world, including the United States, slowing due to the coronavirus is because the Chinese Communist Party is in the process of “decoupling” from the American economy. This is part of their endgame to become the only economic world power, and their ringer in all of this would be Joe Biden if he were to become president.

Now it’s becoming much more clear why the Democrats and more importantly the powers behind them were willing to take such a risk and expose themselves so dramatically in their attempted coup. They refused to give up despite an apparent landslide by President Trump, and they’re using every resource and asset they have available in the United States to make it happen. That means the Democrats. That means many Republicans. That means mainstream media and Big Tech. They’re pulling out all stops to try to install their preferred leader as President of the United States.

Every day, we get closer to concluding beyond a reasonable doubt that the Chinese Communist Party has been pulling the strings in this entire election debacle. They are behind the voter fraud and they aren’t concerned about being discovered.

