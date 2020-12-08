https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alec-schemmel/2020/12/08/facebook-fact-checker-relied-china-fails-update-covid
About The Author
Related Posts
One Trick Pony: Bug-Eyed Burbank Bolshevik Adam Schiff Blames Hunter Biden Email Story on . . . Wait for It . . . Russia
October 18, 2020
CDC: Schools Are Among ‘Safest Places’ Kids Can Be; Closing Is An ‘Emotional Response’
November 20, 2020
Students Favor Canceling Student Loan Debt — Until Realizing How Much It Would Cost
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy