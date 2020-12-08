http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_C8mko4Kv-E/

First Lady Melania Trump brought the Christmas spirit to children at the annual United States Marine “Toys for Tots” event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Melania Trump was all smiles with children to whom she distributed toys, wearing a preppy peacoat that resembled designs by All-American brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Mrs. Trump wore an ivory Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater that matched her ivory cigarette pants.

The standout fashion moment, though, was a pair of red and white tartan Manolo Blahnik stilettos that are only available for resale, used, these days. The heels are a holiday must with their traditional ethos and sleek modern silhouette.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

