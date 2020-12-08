https://bongino.com/flashback-kamala-harris-says-she-believes-bidens-accusers/

Kamala Harris appears to have flip-flopped on a major issue, and this one isn’t political.

Many remember the allegations of sexual misconduct against Joe Biden from Tara Reade while Biden was still on the campaign trail. Reade is a former Senate aide to Biden who accused him of sexual assaulting her in 1993. Reade is a Democrat and never made any comments in favor of Donald Trump’s candidacy while speaking out.

And while Reade’s comments of sexual assault were a new allegation against Biden, claims of behavior that constitutes sexual harassment predated her allegations. Before Biden declared his candidacy he faced accusations of inappropriate touching from former Nevada state Democrat lawmaker Lucy Flores, and two other women, Amy Lappos and Caitlyn Caruso. Biden has denied all allegations against him.

Among the few people in Congress to side with the accusers was Kamala Harris.

As The Hill Reported back in April of 2019, Harris said that be believes women who “say they felt uncomfortable after receiving unwanted touching from Vice President Joe Biden.”

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said at a presidential campaign event in Nevada. The California senator added that Biden will need to decide for himself whether to run for president. “He’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do,” Harris said.

Harris’ comments here are specific to those accusing Biden of inappropriate touching. Harris later said that she doesn’t believe Reade’s allegations specifically (which went public a year after these comments), but didn’t explain why she chooses to believe some accusers over others.

The questions remains whether Harris still believes any of Biden’s accusers today. And if we had an honest press, someone would’ve already bothered to ask the question already.

