Former CIA Director John Brennan was characterized as a “liar” on social media after he gave an interview saying, “There was no spying on Donald Trump’s campaign.”

“John Brennan is a liar,” the Federalist’s Ben Domenech tweeted.

The reaction came after Brennan joined Fox News’s Chris Wallace on Sunday and said that intelligence agencies under the Obama administration conducted “no spying on Donald Trump’s campaign” and that he has no issue with U.S. Attorney John Durham continuing to investigate the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Russia investigation.

“I think spying did occur,” Attorney General William Barr said in testimony before a Senate panel in April. “But the question is whether it was predicated — adequately predicated.”

“I think that is fine, I have no problems with it,” Brennan said of Durham’s investigation. “I do believe that John Durham is going to carry out his responsibilities ably and hopefully not with any political influence.”

During the interview, he also told Wallace that the Steele dossier did not “undergird” the intelligence community’s findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Others also called Brennan a “liar” after the interview, including reporter Sara Carter, who said he has “continually lied” about the dossier.

“.@JohnBrennan has done a great disservice to @CIA and politicized the intelligence community against a sitting US president. Moreover, he has continually lied about ‘Steele Dossier,’” Carter tweeted. “IG Michael Horowitz’s report proves that @JohnBrennan is once again lying when he says the debunked, ‘Russian disinformation’ in the Steele dossier was not used in the Intelligence community assessment – it absolutely was.”

