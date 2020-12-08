https://www.theblaze.com/news/krebs-digenova-death-threat-election

A former government cybersecurity official is suing Newsmax, the Trump campaign, and their attorney Joe diGenova after diGenova said that the official should be “drawn and quartered” and “shot” over his comments that contradicted the president on voter fraud.

Christopher Krebs, who was fired Nov. 17 by President Donald Trump, said that he has received death threats via text, emails and tweets after the incendiary comments from diGenova on Newsmax.

diGenova made the acerbic comments while a guest on “The Howie Carr Show” on Newsmax.

“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity, that guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot,” diGenova said.

Allies and supporters of the president were angered when Krebs said that there was no credible claims of computer fraud in the 2020 election. The president then fired Krebs from his position at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Later, diGenova apologized for the comments and said it was a poor attempt at humor.

“I meant no suggestion of harm or intention to harm Mr. Krebs or his family, and I apologize for any misunderstanding of my intentions,” he added.

The defamation lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland, and claims that diGenova knew his comments would lead to “a clear risk of imminent physical harm directed toward Plaintiff and his family.”

Krebs is seeking at least $75,000 and for Newsmax to remove the video of diGenova’s comments from its website.

Newsmax responded to the lawsuit denying that diGenova had any ties to the network, and said that he was not a paid contributor.

The president specifically tweeted that Krebs’ comments denying the election security were the reason he fired him.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” the president said in November.

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” he added in a second tweet.

Krebs said later in an interview with Axios that he wanted Republican leaders to step in and defend the results of the election in order to “restore confidence in democracy.”

Here’s the video of the interview with Krebs:







AXIOS on HBO: Former CISA Director Christopher Krebs on Election Results (Clip) | HBO



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

