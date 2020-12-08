https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/08/former-israeli-general-says-aliens-exist-but-humanity-not-ready-to-know-about-them-n1197987

A respected academic and former Israeli general, Haim Eshed, headed up his nation’s space security program for 30 years. Now, he’s gone on record saying that space aliens exist and that Israel and America have been in contact with them.

When asked why they don’t come forward, the 87-year-old Eshed says that “humanity isn’t ready.”

A three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award, Eshed can’t automatically be dismissed as a crank, although some kind of mental illness cannot be discounted. He claims that Donald Trump knows about the aliens and was going to make an announcement about the “Galactic Federation” but the aliens stopped him because they don’t think the world can handle it.

Former British government UFO investigator Nick Pope wonders if it’s a practical joke.

A Galactic Federation. Humanity is not ready. President Trump knows all about it. The claims from former Israeli space chief Haim Eshed about an alien presence are extraordinary, but is this a practical joke that’s lost in translation, or is someone in the know breaking ranks? — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) December 8, 2020

Jerusalem Post:

If true, this would coincide with US President Donald Trump’s creation of the Space Force as the fifth branch of the US armed forces, though it is unclear how long this sort of relationship, if any, has been going on between the US and its reported extraterrestrial allies. But Eshed insists that Trump is aware of them, and that he was “on the verge” of disclosing their existence. However, the Galactic Federation reportedly stopped him from doing so, saying they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to “evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are,” Yediot Aharonot reported.

Eshed says the reason he’s coming forward now and not 5 years ago is the “changed atmosphere” in academia.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” he explained to Yediot. He added that “today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

Eshed has a new book coming out where he supposedly details the relationship between aliens and humans.

Eshed provided more information in his newest book, The Universe Beyond the Horizon – conversations with Professor Haim Eshed, along with other details such as how aliens have prevented nuclear apocalypses and “when we can jump in and visit the Men in Black.” The book is available now for NIS 98.

Former Canadian Defense Minister Paul Hellyer has made similar claims to Eshed’s. But few other current or former government officials have been so forthcoming. It may sound far-fetched, and of course, no one has offered a shred of proof. But suppose it were true?

I think the aliens underestimate the human race. We have become so inured to space creatures because of popular culture that I think there would be a mixed bag of emotions about them if they suddenly appeared, as opposed to mass hysteria.

We are a less superstitious planet than we were 50 years ago. There would be some fear, but I think that’s why the revelation of aliens will be a gradual process. Some think it’s happening now. Rather than a bolt from the blue, the realization that we’re being visited by an alien race will be incremental so that when their existence is revealed, the shock to humanity’s belief system will be blunted.

I’m not saying Eshed is right or even credible. An alliance between aliens and the U.S. and Israel seems especially far-fetched. And Eshed mentions a base inside the planet Mars? Again, not believable.

Pope has some interesting speculation, published before Eshed’s “revelations.”

Speculation: if there’s an extraterrestrial presence, and if political leadership is briefed on it, would an outgoing President Trump reveal it? UFO Disclosure would be the ultimate legacy-cementing revelation – and the ultimate monkey-wrench, perhaps, for the new administration! — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) November 30, 2020

Instead of concentrating on his own agenda, Biden would be buried by demands for information and his administration would be tied in knots.

“Monkeywrench” indeed.

